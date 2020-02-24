Delaware Transit Corporation will host a series of public hearing workshops to obtain comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Fixed Route Bus Services effective May 17.

Workshops are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at Wilmington Public Library, The Commons, 10 E. 10th St.; 3 to 5 p.m. March 4 at Dover Public Library, Multipurpose Room B, 35 Loockerman Plaza; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Georgetown Public Library, Meeting Room B, 123 W. Pine St.; 5 to 7 p.m. March 5, Town of Middletown, 19 W. Green St.; and 4 to 6 p.m. March 10 at DART Administration Building, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington.

Each workshop will begin as an open house — approximately 30 mins — allowing attendees to view proposed schedules, interact with staff, receive clarification and fill out comment forms. The remainder of the workshop will include a presentation of the proposed service changes, followed by public testimony for those wishing to provide comments to the audience, and to the hearing reporter. Attendees may also provide comments privately to the hearing reporter during the open house or following public testimony.

For convenience, a summary of proposed changes, specific schedules and bus stop eliminations are available at bit.ly/2T8NOP5; at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices; and at the Wilmington, Appoquinimink, Dover and Georgetown libraries. For alternate formats, call 760-2827. Comments may also be sent to DART Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440; or at dartfirststate.com/publichearing by March 12.