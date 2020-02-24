ChristianaCare announced Feb. 14 it achieved the Healthgrades 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award.

The distinction places ChristianaCare in the top 2% of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its consistent, year-over-year superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades. ChristianaCare has received the America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award for four years in a row, 2017-2020, for Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.

“At ChristianaCare, we’re committed to providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place for all of the people who live in all of the communities we serve,” said Janice E. Nevin, president and CEO. “Paramount to that commitment is a focus on providing the highest quality care in the safest environment to ensure the best outcomes for our patients and their families. We are proud to be rated nationally and globally for quality and safety standards and view this recognition as further evidence of our dedication to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow.”

“Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award sets the recipient organizations apart for their commitment to quality of care and outstanding clinical outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident in using Healthgrades analysis as a guide when researching where to receive care.”

According to Healthgrades, from 2016 through 2018, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 25.2% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.

During that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award, 170,783 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for stroke in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 25.2% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

In addition to Healthgrades, ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a top performer in quality and safety by other respected ratings organizations including U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and the American College of Surgeons.

ChristianaCare received the following distinctions from Healthgrades in 2020:

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for Five Years in a Row, 2016-2020.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery for Seven Years in a Row, 2014-2020.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care for Nine Years in a Row 2012-2020.

— America’s 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery for Nine Years in a Row, 2012-2020.

— Top 5% in the nation in joint replacement, spine surgery and overall pulmonary services.

— Top 5% in the nation for overall services for gastrointestinal care, including general surgery and medical treatment.

Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2020 study period, 2016 through 2018, these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across 21 of the 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data such as risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications.

For more on Healthgrades, visit healthgrades.com/quality. For more on ChristianaCare, visit christianacare.org.