The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 27 for American Kidney Care of Dover at its new location, 107 Mont Blanc Blvd., Suite 100, when chamber staff, ambassadors and friends celebrated the grand opening of their new dialysis clinic.

American Kidney Care of Dover’s mission is to provide in-center dialysis options to meet the needs of all their dialysis patients. Patients are at the center of everything, and the staff is focused on customizing each patient’s care to meet their personal and medical needs.

The new dialysis clinic is equipped with the latest dialysis machines and heated massage dialysis chairs to provide comfort to the patients. Patients also have access to iPad entertainment systems, individual patient flat screen TV’s and wireless internet access. All the clinic equipment runs on green energy and is backed up by an emergency generator providing 100% power.

Dover’s new dialysis clinic puts the clinical and operational decisions into the hands of its interdisciplinary team comprised of experienced physicians and staff who work to provide the patient’s direct care. In addition, American Kidney Care of Dover is supported by the operations expertise of American Renal Associates, one of the largest dialysis providers in the U.S.

For more on American Kidney Care of Dover, call 674-2074 or visit americanrenalde.com. For more on the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, visit cdcc.net.