Handgun found at the scene

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead in a parking lot.

The investigation began around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, when troopers were dispatched to the parking lot off of Cooper Avenue in Bowers Beach, east of Frederica. A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were both pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform autopsies to determine the manner and cause of death. The victims’ identities are being withheld, pending the notification of the next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Detective M. Ryde at 302-741-2730. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.