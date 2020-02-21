Concerts, essay contest awards, art displays, educational demonstrations, face painting, registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten, refreshments and displays by schools and community groups.

The free celebration of education, arts and community organizations known as “I Love the Smyrna School District Day” will be Saturday, Feb. 22 at Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art displays, educational demonstrations, face painting and registration for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten will be held throughout the day, along with refreshments in the cafeteria and displays by school and community groups.

Essay contest awards will be held in the auditorium for middle school and high school at 8:45 a.m., for North Smyrna and Smyrna elementary schools at 10:20 a.m., for Clayton and Sunnyside elementary schools at 11:55 a.m., and for Clayton Intermediate and John Bassett Moore Intermediate at 1:30 p.m.

Mini-concerts will be held in the auditorium beginning with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. with the high school Air Force Junior ROTC, chorus and drumline. The rest of the schedule includes:

9:05 a.m., middle school chorus,

9:35 a.m., seventh-grade band,

9:55 a.m., eighth-grade band,

10:40 a.m., North Smyrna Chorus,

11:05 a.m., kindergarten chorus from North Smyrna and Smyrna elementary schools,

11:30 a.m., Smyrna Elementary Chorus,

12:15 p.m., Clayton Elementary Chorus,

12:40 p.m., kindergarten chorus from Clayton and Sunnyside elementary schools,

1:05 p.m., Sunnyside Elementary Chorus,

2 p.m., Clayton Intermediate and JBM Chorus,

2:15 p.m., fifth-grade band from CIS and JBM,

2:40 p.m., sixth-grade band from CIS and JBM.

In the new gym, entertainment includes Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee Cheerleaders at 9:30 a.m., high school winter cheerleaders at 9:45 a.m., Sunnyside Elementary Spirit Team at 10 a.m., high school AFJROTC drill team at 10:15 a.m., Flying Dragon Taekwon-Do at 11 a.m., Peacock Dance at 11:45 a.m. and middle school cheerleaders at noon.