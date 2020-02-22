A Caesar Rodney alum is raising money to help extend her life

Kirstyn Gallegos is a single mother to two children, nursing student at Delaware Technical Community College in Dover and Caesar Rodney High School alum.

She was two semesters away from her nursing degree when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer in May. On Feb. 14, she went to the hospital with a headache and discovered the cancer had spread to her brain.

Without treatment, her prognosis is weeks to months to live. While she has been receiving treatment at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, she may have to go to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, to treat the brain tumor.

Mandy Twaits has known Gallegos for many years and said she admires her strength, especially after Gallegos supported her daughter who survived a cancer diagnosis as a newborn baby.

“She had to give her daughter everything,” Twaits said. “And now it’s Kirstyn fighting the battle.”

Gallegos started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical and travel expenses.

“I am hoping to be able to raise enough money so that I am able to find a hospital that is able to treat my condition,” she said. “In case of my passing, any extra money raised would go to my children, Johnny and Savannah.”

The initial cost to review her pathology and treatment options at MD Anderson is $2,550, which her insurance doesn’t cover. The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $3,000 as of Feb. 21 and continues to climb.

“The outpouring of support from the local community has been nothing short of amazing,” Gallegos said. “It is truly incredible to see how kind and generous people are in a time of need and how everyone pulls together to help! It really gives me a lot of hope while going through this very scary time in my family’s life.”