41-year-old Robert Cantu, of Lincoln, and 54-year-old Mario J. Garza, of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police, with the assistance of numerous other police agencies, have concluded an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in Kent and Sussex Counties.

Troopers arrested 41-year-old Robert Cantu, of Lincoln, and 54-year-old Mario J. Garza, of Milford, on February 13. According to police, Cantu and Garza were working together to distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana in the Kent and Sussex County areas. A search warrant was obtained for Cantu’s residence, in the 300 block of Cedar Drive in Lincoln, and Garza’s residence, in the unit block of Nailor Street in Milford.

The Nailor Street search warrant found 69.51 grams of powder cocaine, 104.36 grams of marijuana, 57 Acxion phentermine 30 mg pills, two .22 caliber handguns, a .45 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, two 12 gauge shotguns, a .50 caliber rifle, over $35,000 in suspected drug proceeds and various ammunition.

The Cedar Drive search warrant found 371.44 grams of cocaine, 1,290.81 grams of marijuana, two 9mm handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition and over $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Garza was taken into custody as he exited the Walmart in Milford without incident. Cantu was taken into custody at his residence on Cedar Drive without incident.

Garza was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver cocaine in a tier three quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Garza was wanted by Homeland Security and had an immigration warrant on file due to being previously deported and then returning to the U.S. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $131,000 secured bond.

Cantu was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier three quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $61,000 secured bond.