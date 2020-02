Footsteps for Maddie recently made a $4,000 donation to the Bayhealth Foundation.

The money, raised through the second annual Footsteps for Maddie 5K Run/Walk held in fall 2019 at Killens Pond State Park, will be used to support Bayhealth’s perinatal and infant bereavement services.

