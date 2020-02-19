39-year-old Robert L. Lewis and 28-year-old Amanda K. Chen

The Milford Police Department arrested two people on drug charges.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and took two people into custody, 39-year-old Robert L. Lewis and 28-year-old Amanda K. Chen, both of Milford. Lewis had a warrant for drug dealing and Chen had court capiases. A search of the vehicle found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash suspected to be drug proceeds.

Lewis was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $10,000 cash bail and $1,400 secured bail.

Chen was charged with third-degree conspiracy, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription and possession of a drug paraphernalia. She was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $2,800 cash bail and $900 secured bail. She was released on $1,400 unsecured bond related to the new charges.