The public meeting is March 5 at 6 p.m.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 will host a public meeting to present their 2019 “Year in Review,” Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be in Troop 3’s David B. Pulling Community Room, 3759 South State Street, Camden-Wyoming. It will provide the community with a better understanding of how Troop 3 functions and the troopers’ daily duties and responsibilities. They will review the rates of crime, crashes and investigative clearances in 2019, and how enforcement plans have adjusted for 2020 within their jurisdiction across Kent County.

State police encourage all to attend. It is an opportunity for the community to get a better understanding of how the Delaware State Police Troop 3 are working to ensure public safety in the areas where we live, work and travel.