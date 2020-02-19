With Delaware’s annual spring wild turkey hunting season approaching, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife Hunter Education Program reminds both resident and non-resident hunters age 13 and older that they must pass a division-approved turkey hunting course before they can legally hunt turkeys in the First State.

Also, hunters age 13 and older born after Jan. 1, 1967, must have completed an approved basic hunter education safety course and have a course card/number. These hunter education requirements have collectively helped Delaware turkey hunters achieve an excellent hunting safety record.

Registration is now open for one-day turkey hunting courses, offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 in Kent County, at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center, 3018 Bayside Drive, Dover; March 14 in New Castle County, at Ommelanden Hunter/Trapper Education Training Center and Range, 1205 River Road, New Castle; and March 29 in Sussex County, at the Lewes Fire Department, Station No. 2 at Nassau, 32198 Janice Road.

Delaware’s turkey hunter education course teaches turkey hunting safety, as well as the state’s current wild turkey hunting laws and regulations. Students also learn about Delaware’s wild turkey history, as well as wild turkey biology and behavior, and turkey calling that can help improve turkey hunting success. While required for all hunters age 13 and older, youth 10-12 can also take the course.

Successful completion of the course enables students to obtain their Delaware Turkey Hunter Safety Card or have the turkey course certification added to their Delaware Hunter Education Card. Proof of both basic hunter education and turkey hunting safety certification must be carried while in the field turkey hunting.

Students planning to attend one of the turkey courses must register in advance. To register, visit bit.ly/2HFgycY and, after logging in, click “Sign me up” and select “Mandatory Turkey Ed.” Students may also contact the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1, to register or for additional information.

Delaware’s 2020 wild turkey season will run from April 11 through May 9, excluding Sundays, with a youth/non-ambulatory disabled turkey hunt April 4.

For more, view the 2019-2020 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide at eregulations.com/delaware/hunting. The guide is also available in printed form at DNREC’s Dover licensing desk in the Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and from license agents throughout the state.