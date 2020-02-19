David L. Brower previously arrested in August 2018

The Delaware State Police have charged 34-year-old David L. Brower of Hockessin with his sixth DUI, after being involved in a single vehicle crash

Police said the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 18, on Newport Gap Pike in the area of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin.

According to police. a 2012 Ford Focus, being operated by Brower, was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching Lancaster Pike, when the vehicle left its proper lane and traveled across the southbound lanes of Lancaster Pike, and then back across the northbound lanes, before striking an embankment in the yard of a residence located on Chapel Court, where it came to rest.

Brower, who was properly restrained was transported to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Further investigation determined that Brower was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and that he had five prior DUI convictions.

Warrants are on file charging Brower with DUI, sixth offense, failure to remain in single lane of travel, unreasonable speed and driving suspended or revoked, police said.

Execution of the warrants and arraignment are pending discharge from Christiana Hospital, police said.

Brower was arrested on his fifth charge in August 2018.