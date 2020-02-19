Vincenzo's new location in old bank brings more business

Did you know you could dine in a bank vault in Dover? That is one of the new features of Vincenzo’s Pizzeria & Gelato, a family restaurant that moved to the old TD Bank building on Forrest Avenue Dec. 15.

The move across the street and the restaurant’s new sign atop the brick building have already attracted more customers, owner Vincenzo Maddalena said.

“We’ve doubled in business,” he said. “[There’s] a lot more foot traffic coming in the door in comparison to the old place because the old place was kind of tucked away.”

Maddalena started working in his father’s restaurant after high school and has continued the family tradition. After his family’s restaurant, Mari Monte Ristorante, closed in 2011, he sold his two restaurants in Maryland and opened Vincenzo’s in Dover. “It’s a family restaurant,” he said. “My family has been in the business for 20 years, and I followed them in their footsteps.”

He first heard that the old bank was for sale when friend and frequent customer Joel Halpern suggested it to him. “It worked out very well, and I’m very thankful to him and his family, and all the other customers that come here and support me. We wouldn't be here if it wasn’t for them,” he said.

The new building is more than 1,000 square feet bigger and has created 15 more jobs for a total of 40 employees.

In the future, Maddalena hopes to add outdoor dining under the building’s old drive-thru. “That would be something to look forward to in the future,” he said.

Vincenzo’s has a varied menu, including Italian, seafood entrees, pizza, sandwiches, traditional pasta dishes, chicken and veal. Customers can order carry-out or dine in. Maddalena suggests reservations on Fridays and Saturdays. For more, visit https://vincenzosdover.com/.