Home shot five times Feb. 14.

The Dover Police Department is investigating gunshots in the 900 block of Carvel Drive Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

The home was struck five times and none of the occupants were injured. Dover police were called for a report of shots fired, but they did not see any victims nor hear from anyone. Officers were contacted by a resident reporting the damage Feb. 15 at noon.

Murder arrest in Felton

The Delaware State Police arrested Cahlil N. Simmons, 25, of Felton on murder charges Feb. 14. The arrest came after a year-long homicide investigation into the Jan. 5, 2019, shooting death of Jesse Stanford, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland. Stanford was shot during a home invasion in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive, Kentwood Mobile Home Park north of Dover.

Simmons was located and taken into custody without incident in the unit block of Farmhouse Trail, Felton, by the U.S. Marshals First State Taskforce. He was arrested and charged with murder first degree, attempted robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy first degree. He was arraigned before JP Court 2 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of a $550,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit’s Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Slow driver found with drugs, gun

The Delaware State Police arrested Amir M. McMorris, 20, of Dover, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a firearm.

A trooper saw a blue Honda Accord traveling below the speed limit and slowing traffic while traveling southbound on Dupont Highway in the area of Fork Branch Road at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 11. Police pulled the driver, Amir McMorris, over and smelled marijuana after talking to him.

After searching, police found 10.67 grams of marijuana and 30 mg of amphetamine. Found in the car was a .45 caliber hand gun loaded with a magazine with (9) bullets and drug paraphernalia. A computer search revealed that McMorris was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of deadly weapon by person prohibited, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance identification, drive motor vehicle at slow speed as to impede flow and failure to have license in possession.

McMorris was arraigned before the JP Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,603 secured bond.