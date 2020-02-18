The house trailer is on GRM Drive off of Bowers Beach Road.

One person died after a fire heavily damaged a house trailer near Bowers Beach at 12 a.m. Feb. 18.

The Bowers Fire Company arrived at the unit block of GRM Drive off of Bowers Beach Road with flames engulfing the house trailer. Firefighters found the deceased victim inside, and a second resident was transported to Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus for smoke inhalation in good condition.

State fire investigators are on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science has removed the deceased victim from the scene. An autopsy is expected today.

Heavy fire damage is estimated at $50,000. This fire remains under investigation.