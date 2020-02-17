The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash near Bridgeville.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, as a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, being operated by a 67-year-old Seaford woman, was traveling northbound on Apple Tree Road and stopped at the posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2006 Ford E250 Econoline Van, being operated by a 62-year-old Elkridge, Maryland man, was traveling eastbound on Redden Road (Route 40) approaching the intersection of Apple Tree Road. Redden Road is a through-way and traffic is not required to stop.

For unknown reasons, the Jetta failed to remain stopped and entered the intersection, directly into the path of the Econoline. The operator of the van was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Jetta. The van rolled onto its side, partially resting on top of the Jetta.

The operator of the Jetta was not properly restrained and was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the van was properly restrained but his passenger was not. Both were transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, treated and released with minor injuries.

The intersection of Redden Road and Apple Tree Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.