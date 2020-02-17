The Dover Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Donald Buxton, will begin the second half of its 2019-20 season with a concert at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Rollins Center, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Soloist for this concert will be Stefan Xhori, concertmaster, who will perform “Poeme” by Ernest Chausson, with the orchestra. Additional works for the concert will be Sibelius' “Finlandia,” selections from Debussy's “Children's Corner” and Schubert's Symphony No. 8, known as the “Unfinished Symphony.”

Xhori performs with a number of organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. He teaches violin for the Music School of Delaware and at his home studio. Since becoming our concertmaster he has developed a loyal following for his solo performances.

Valet parking will be available. Sweet treats will be offered at a bake sale.

Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors, students, military and first responders, free for those younger than 18 with a paid adult. Tickets are available at doversymphony.org, by phone to 492-0353 and at the door.

For more, visit doversymphony.org.