45-year-old Eric F. Edge, of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man on assault charges.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, troopers responded to the 8000 block of Slaughter Beach Road for an assault complaint. A 61-year-old Milford man had knocked on his friend's door to deliver a Valentine’s Day card when he heard gunshots. The victim saw the suspect, who was standing outside of a next-door residence, fire a handgun into the air. The suspect then ran toward him, jumped a fence and struck him multiple times with an unknown object. After assaulting the victim and making threats, he left the area. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Eric F. Edge. Troopers responded to his residence and arrested him without incident.

Edge was charged with first-degree assault and terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $61,000 cash bond.