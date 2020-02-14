24-year-old Dylan C. Jones charged

A Milford man has been arrested on drug charges.

The Milford Police Department Drug Unit, with the assistance of the patrol division and the U.S. Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force, apprehended 24-year-old Dylan C. Jones on Thursday, Feb. 13. Jones was wanted on several warrants, stemming from two incidents.

Jones was wanted following a drug investigation that included a searched warrant executed at his home in the 900 block of Southeast 3rd Street on Feb. 12 and related to a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the unit block of North Washington Street.

Jones was charged with manufacture/deliver/possession with intent To deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned and given $11,200 secured bail and $500 unsecured bail. He was released after posting bail.