Near Dagsboro

Millsboro Highway between Nine Foot Road and Laurel Road, near Dagsboro closed, 7 a.m. on February 27 until 11 p.m. March 13.

Detour Routes:

Motorists traveling north on Route 30/Millsboro Highway will be detoured east on Nine Food Road to US 113 and then turn north onto Route 24.

Motorists traveling southbound will stay on US 113 and be detoured to Nine Foot Road and turn right onto Route 30/Millsboro Highway.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.