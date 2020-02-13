Middle and high school students, their parents and educators are encouraged to attend Service Academy Night, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Delaware’s Congressional Delegation of Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep.n Lisa Blunt Rochester host this yearly, free event to connect Delawareans with the nation’s service academies — the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Naval Academy — and to learn more about the application process.

“Being accepted into any one of our nation’s service academies is a tremendous honor,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “Students accepted into these programs are given a unique opportunity to obtain an excellent education, serve their country and gain valuable leadership skills that will guide them as they become our nation’s leaders of tomorrow.”