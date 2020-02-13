Eddie and Diane Shockley, of Georgetown, making it last

Eddie and Diane Shockley met while they were both students at Georgetown High School.

“I was a basketball cheerleader, he was a star basketball player, and I’d say ‘Shockley, Shockley, he’s our man, if he can’t do it, no one can!’ That’s when I fell in love with him,” Diane said.

They were quickly married after a no-frill proposal, on Dec. 14, 1963, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown. Diane was 17 and Eddie 18.

“It was a little bit of a shotgun,” Eddie laughed.

They honeymooned in Ocean City, Maryland.

“It was all pretty fast,” Diane said. “But it just felt good. We always just felt like it was the right thing.”

Fifty-six years later, it seems it was indeed the right thing. The couple, now 73 and 74, have three children and six grandchildren. Eddie worked at Dupont for 30 years and Eastern Shore Poultry for 23. Diane worked for Acme Markets and the Indian River School District, for 18 years each.

One of the couple’s favorite hobbies is camping in their motorhome. A favorite memory is an early 90s trip to Maine, seeing Bar Harbor and Cadillac Mountain and then traveling through New Hampshire and Vermont.

“We’ve had lots of good years camping,” Diane said. “We have lots of good friends we camped with in Cherrystone [in Virginia]. We went to Myrtle Beach a couple times.”

They both had advice on how to make a marriage last.

“I think you gotta be able to enjoy the highs and get over the lows,” Eddie said.

“I think a sense of humor is good to have,” said Diane. “Making each other feel good is important too, to always think about the other person.”