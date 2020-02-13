Dover police took them into custody Feb. 12.

The Dover Police Department arrested four teenagers after they attempted to rob a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of 111 South West Street. Officers responded to the parking lot Feb. 12 at 5:05 p.m. when they saw the four boys running from the area and apprehended each one.

Police learned that the victim was in the backseat of a car when the four suspects approached him in the parking lot. Others were in the car.

One of the suspects opened the back door, and the victim attempted to stop them, police said. At that time, one of the suspects displayed a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and the victim and others fled in their vehicle. Charmize Seymore-West, 16, was found in possession of the gun when he was apprehended by police.

All four were charged with attempted robbery first degree, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, illegal gang participation and conspiracy second degree.

Seymore-West was committed to a juvenile detention facility on $147,000 secured bond for the above charges, aggravated menacing and a second count of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited.

Zyair Garner, 17, was committed to a juvenile detention facility on $141,000 secured bond for the above charges and aggravated menacing.

Jason Cruz, 17, and Xavier Cruz, 17, were each committed to a juvenile detention facility on $151,000 cash bond for the above charges and a second count of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited.