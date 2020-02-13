Margaret “Peg” Prouse is the newest member of the Dover Capital City Rotary Club, and was inducted Jan. 23 at the club’s weekly Thursday luncheon meeting at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover.

Prouse recently retired as head librarian of Delaware Technical Community College, Terry Campus, prior to serving as Dover High School librarian. She served as department chairperson in both positions.

She has a Bachelor of Science in business from Montclair State University, a Masters of Arts in library science from the University of Arizona and a Doctoral Degree in educational innovation and leadership from Wilmington University.

For more on Dover Capital City Rotary Club, visit dccrotary.org or email jjkf4d@yahoo.com.