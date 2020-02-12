No suspect information

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the Middleford area of Seaford.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when troopers responded to the 24000 block of Middlecord Circle for a shots fired complaint. An unoccupied silver Chevrolet Impala with numerous bullet holes was found parked on the cul-de-sac. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle, who was staying at a residence nearby. She advised she had been woken up by the sound of gunshots. She looked outside but did not see anyone.

Further investigation revealed that a bullet had also struck a Buick parked next to the Impala. Contact was made with the owner, who also reported hearing gunshots but did not see anything. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.