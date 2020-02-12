The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence announced Feb. 1 a new partnership with the Richard Allen Coalition.

BASSE is currently applying for a charter with the state of Delaware and would like to provide services to students in the community in advance of the school’s expected fall 2022 opening. As a critical component of Delaware's history, the Richard Allen Coalition's endeavor to expand their work to impact and serve the community positively was a great fit for BASSE.

BASSE is an emerging charter school in Sussex County, to open in 2022 as a free public charter high school focused on service-learning and academic rigor. The school will open to ninth and 10th grade students and expand over two years to include 11th and 12th grades. Its mission is to develop 21st-century skills, provide real-world working experiences and facilitate service-based learning for all students in partnership with the community at large by creating a supportive learning environment where students are provided the tools to own their identities, successes and futures.

The Richard Allen School, in Georgetown, has a unique place in the history of public education in Delaware. The school opened in 1925 to educate local African American children. The facility was constructed by the Service Citizens of Delaware, an organization directed and funded by Pierre S. du Pont to improve the performance of Delaware's Schools. The coalition was formed to save the school building and grounds for the future and received the building in January 2015 to develop the building as a cultural center.

The partnership between BASSE and RAC will have three intended impacts and results: tp provide summer camp opportunities for students in the Georgetown area; establish a location for BASSE in the Richard Allen School; and improve the space of the Richard Allen School for future expanded opportunities to advance the mission and goals of both organizations.

For more on the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, visit basseinc.org. For more on The Richard Allen Coalition, visit richardallenschoolgeorgetown.com.