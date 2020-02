The 2020 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge, presented by Discover and Wawa, raised a record $1,018,000 for Special Olympics Delaware, Jon Buzby, director of Unified Champion Schools, Special Olympics Delaware, announced.

The air temperature and water temperature were 42 degrees fahrenheit when a record 3,733 participants of all ages plunged into the Atlantic Ocean in Rehoboth Beach at 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

For more, visit sode.org and plungede.org.