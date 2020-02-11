8-year-old Jason A. Talley, of San Francisco, California, 24-year-old Tabius Cannon, of Salisbury, Maryland, and 24-year-old Cameron Patterson, of Salisbury, Maryland, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested three men in Laurel after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, when a trooper spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling on Sussex Highway (Route 13), just north of Delaware Avenue, with five people in the back seat. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 28-year-old Jason A. Talley, of San Francisco, California. Troopers detected an odor of marijuana.

Contact was then made with a passenger, 24-year-old Tabius Cannon, of Salisbury, Maryland, who originally provided the trooper with a false name. Talley allegedly confirmed the false name.

Seated in the back of the vehicle was 24-year-old Cameron Patterson, of Salisbury, Maryland, and four juveniles aged six to 11.

A search of the vehicle found 912.75 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Upon the discovery, Cannon took off on foot. He was apprehended a short time later, hiding in a vehicle that was parked behind a residence on Broad Creek.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .380 semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing three .380 rounds. Cannon is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Talley was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, second-degree conspiracy, making a false statement, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $85,150 secured bond.

Cannon was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest, making a false statement and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $109,100 secured bond.

Patterson was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $74,050 secured bond.