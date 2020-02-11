The Dover Century Club will hold its next meeting and hospitality tea at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

The featured speaker will be Katina Demetriou, director of the nationally recognized POW&R — Productive Opportunities for Work and Recreation — vocational services at Autism Delaware. Demetriou will present information on community-based opportunities in employment and day habitation for adults with autism spectrum disorder.

The meeting will also include information on upcoming activities, including the Dover Library Read-a-thon honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the march to celebrate International Women’s Day and the Centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing and protecting women’s right to vote.

As part of President Jane DiMondi’s “Assisting Seniors” community improvement program, members are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.

The Dover Century Club is a member of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organization. Founded in 1897, the Dover Century Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are encouraged to attend; to RSVP, call 674-3775 and leave a message.