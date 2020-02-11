For the third straight year, Delmarva Power customers experienced record-breaking electric service reliability, a result of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid.

Reliability improvements included the lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2019, marking a 9% decrease from the previous low set in 2018; a 36% decrease in the frequency of electric outages customers experienced during the past five years through energy system upgrades and new innovative technologies.

In 2019, on average, customers experienced less than one outage over the course of the year, and if service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore service around 94 minutes.

“The unwavering commitment our employees have to providing the best possible service for our customers is key to our repeated success,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “Through their hard work, and our integration of advanced technologies and industry best practices, we continue to meet our customers evolving energy needs and be a leader in the delivery of clean, safe and reliable energy.”

Delmarva Power’s reliability also was recognized by PA Consulting, which presented the company with its 2019 ReliabilityOne Outstanding Midsize Utility Award for providing customers with exceptional service reliability.

Each day, work is performed as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to further improve reliability for customers. This work includes inspecting existing infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new substations and new underground equipment, strengthening transmission and distribution lines and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable. The company also is installing technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These new technologies have been a main driver behind the continued drop in the frequency of outages customers experience.

In 2019, Delmarva Power completed several key projects to help modernize the energy grid and enhance reliability for customers. These projects included energizing two major substations in Hebron and Centreville, enhancing electric services for more than 15,400 customers across Wicomico and Queen Anne’s counties; and the Ocean City Bay Crossing Project, replacing an existing underwater cable running under the Isle of Wight Bay and installed modern equipment to increase electric system capacity to meet the growing energy needs of the Ocean City community and prevent outages that can be prevented.

In 2020, Delmarva Power will perform work on several major projects as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance reliability and modernize the local energy grid, all to provide customers with the reliable energy service they have come to expect. Some of these projects include the Cool Springs to Indian River Transmission Line Rebuild, which replaces existing transmission and distribution lines, modernizing the local energy grid and improving reliability for 75,800 customers in Sussex County; the Easton to Bozeman Transmission Line Upgrade, to enhance reliability for more than 2,000 customers in Talbot County; and the North Salisbury to Hebron Transmission Line Upgrade, which improves reliability for 5,600 customers in the greater Salisbury area.

Delmarva Power also continues to share best practices for managing the local energy grid and responding to outages with its Exelon sister companies, Atlantic City Electric, BGE in Baltimore, ComEd in Chicago, PECO in Philadelphia and Pepco in Washington, D.C.

For more, visit delmarva.com.