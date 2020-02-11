Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and civil rights advocates in a press call Feb. 10 to urge the Senate to reject Judge Andrew Brasher’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The full Senate was expected to vote on his confirmation Feb 11.

“Voting rights are at the very foundation of civil liberties and civil rights in our society, and we should be doing everything possible to protect and defend them,” said Coons. “I’m gravely concerned that Judge Andrew Brasher, if confirmed to the 11th Circuit, would only continue the efforts to roll them back. Judge Brasher’s record and lack of candor during his confirmation hearing show that he is unfit for this appellate judgeship in the 11th Circuit, and I will be voting no on his confirmation.”

Joining Coons in the call opposing Brasher’s nomination were Andrew Gillum, former mayor of Tallahassee, 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of Florida and fellow at People For the American Way; Lena Zwarensteyn, Fair Courts campaign director, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Benard Simelton, president, Alabama State Conference of NAACP; and Lisa Rovinsky, board member and Advocacy Committee chair, National Council of Jewish Women/Atlanta.