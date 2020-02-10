Salvation Army "Souper Bowl" drive will be in Middletown Feb. 15 and in Dover Feb. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army Delaware's sixth “Souper Bowl” fundraising drive features soup and chili from restaurants across the state.

Each Saturday in February, the organization holds a drive in a different city where attendees get to try all the soup they can eat. The last two will be in Middletown and Dover.

Attendees receive a mug or bowl that was hand painted by artists from the Salvation Army Creative heARTS program, which is dedicated to serving the developmentally disabled.

All proceeds benefit the organization’s food programs and restock its food pantries.

Middletown’s will be from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at The Green Turtle Restaurant at 416 S. Ridge Ave. Dover’s will be from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at The Salvation Army Worship & Service Center at 611 Forest St.

Tickets are $15 and include admission, a keepsake mug and unlimited soup tasting.

For more information or tickets: www.salvationarmydelaware.org.