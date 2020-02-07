The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Shipyard Drive, between Justison Street and Matt Minker Way, Wilmington, from 6 a.m. Feb. 10 to 6 p.m. April 3, for complete reconstruction as part of the ongoing Christina River Bridge Approaches project.

Motorists traveling Justison Street to Shipyard Drive will take Justison Street and turn right onto Chase Boulevard and then make a right onto Shipyard Drive. Motorists traveling Shipyard Drive to Justison Street will take Shipyard Drive and turn left to Chase Boulevard and then turn left onto Justison Street.

Detour signage will be posted.