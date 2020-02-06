The Richard Allen Coalition Inc. will sponsor a creative dance presentation by the University of Delaware Dance Theatre at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Sussex Central Middle School, 301 W. Market St., Georgetown, continuing its honoring of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

“Mary Ann Shadd Cary — Her Life and Legacy” will be presented by Sharing our Legacy Dance Theatre Artistic Director Lynnette Young Overby, and narrator Michelle Peebles.

The arts and performance project brings attention to Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first black woman newspaper editor in North America. Born to a free family in Wilmington, after editing the Provincial Freeman in the 1850s, she went on to become the first Black woman to enroll at Howard University’s new Law School. Despite these accomplishments, she is relatively unknown in Delaware. Shadd Cary was a fiery participant in the Colored Conventions movement, where she was one of the few women recognized by the hundreds of men whose names appear as official delegates.

The cost is $20 adults, $10 youth.

For more, call 258-7182, email richardallenschool@yahoo.com or mail Richard Allen School, P.O. Box 624, Georgetown, DE 19947.