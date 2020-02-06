The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy will hold three public input sessions the first week of March seeking input on development of the state’s climate action plan.

The public input sessions will be held in each of the three counties from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. each evening: March 3, CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown; March 4, Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington; and March 5, Delaware Technical Community College, Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Delaware has committed to reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions 26-28% from 2005 levels by 2025. The climate plan will serve as a roadmap toward achieving that goal, outlining specific actions to meet the 2025 commitment, and identifying strategies to further reduce emissions in the years beyond. The plan will also examine what’s being done in Delaware to reduce the impacts of climate change that the state already is experiencing, such as sea level rise and increased flooding in some areas, and will identify strategies to help mitigate those impacts on Delaware communities.

The workshops will provide an opportunity for Delawareans to learn more about how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and better prepare the state for climate impacts. Workshop attendees will also have a chance to provide their thoughts on choices the state can make to more effectively take action on climate change.