Bridgeville's Neal brothers deployed in Middle East with National Guard

A Bridgeville man serving in the Middle East with the Delaware National Guard has been promoted to Army Sgt. 1st Class by his own brother.

1st Sgt. Douglas Neal recently had the opportunity to participate in the pinning ceremony for his brother Lyle Neal. Douglas himself was promoted in October. Both are part of the Alpha Company 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in an undisclosed location.

The brothers attended Woodbridge High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation. Douglas, now 40, and Lyle, 33, each put in four years as Marines before joining the Delaware Army National Guard.

This is the third time the brothers have been deployed simultaneously. They were at neighboring bases in Iraq in 2005, when Douglas was in Baghdad and Lyle in Al Anbar province. In 2013, they went to different bases in southern Afghanistan.

Deployment isn’t the only thing the Neal brothers have in common. When at home, they both work for the Department of Correction. Douglas is a lieutenant with Sussex Community Corrections and Lyle is a sergeant at Sussex Correctional Institution.

They share a 28-acre farm, Semper Fi Acres in Bridgeville, raising dairy cows, dairy goats and chickens. Their parents, John and Anna Neal, tend to the farm when they can’t.

Douglas and his wife, Michelle, were married in March 2019 and live in Milford.

Lyle and his wife, Jessica, have two daughters and live in Seaford.