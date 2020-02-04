39-year-old Wesley G. Bush Jr., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man after a Seaford traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, when a trooper observed a black 2002 Mercedes Benz traveling above the posted speed limit on Sussex Highway, in the area of Bethel Concord Road. A traffic stop was initiate, upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Wesley G. Bush Jr., the trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

Bush was found to be in possession of about a gram of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a semi-automatic handgun and a three-inch knife. Bush is prohibited from possessing a firearm or deadly weapon and the handgun had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

Bush was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, two counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and speeding. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $63,002 cash-only bond.