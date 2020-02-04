A box truck collided with a van and a tractor trailer in Newark

The Delaware State Police are still investigating the collision Monday morning that shut down southbound I-95 in Newark for nearly seven hours.

Police said at 9:48 a.m., a 51-year-old man from York, Pennsylvania was driving a 2009 Peterbilt truck, pulling a flatbed trailer in the center lane of I-95 southbound near Otts Chapel Road.

A 2019 Ford van, driven by a 44-year-old Berlin, Maryland man, was traveling in the center lane behind the Peterbilt truck, while a 2010 Freightliner box truck, driven by a 42-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, was traveling in the center lane behind the van.

Police said the box truck struck the back of the van, pushing the van to the left lane where it stopped.

The box truck continued south and struck the trailer of the Peterbilt and went on top of the trailer, where it came to rest. The Peterbilt came to a controlled stop in the center lane, police said.

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor trailer, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford van, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Christiana Hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner box truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Christiana Hospital. He was charged with inattentive driving and failure to have proof of insurance, police said.

I-95 southbound was closed for about 6.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.