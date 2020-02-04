Groundbreaking for $26 million facility set for 2021.

Plans for a $26 million YMCA with turf fields, more aquatic amenities and a focus on teen programming were approved by Middletown Town Council Feb. 3.

The two-story, 66,000 square-foot facility will be built at 202 E. Cochran St. near Silver Lake Park, less than a mile from the existing Middletown Family YMCA on North Cass Street.

Jim Kelly, vice president of operations for the YMCA of Delaware, said the project should break ground in spring 2021. It will include a full fitness center, a 15,000-square-foot aquatic center, turf fields and STEAM teen programming — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“Our indoor facilities will accommodate community needs around aquatics, health and wellness, child and youth programming,” he said at the town council meeting. “A big part of this initiative is having teen programming within the facility.”

The aquatics center will tie into the existing YMCA outdoor pool, but they will build around it to construct the indoor complex.

The YMCA is looking to raise $12 million to help with financing.

Kelly said the YMCA of Delaware has met with community groups that use the existing YMCA such as Relay for Life and soccer clubs to see how the new complex can help improve their programs.

“We are excited about the whole project,” he said. “We want to work and complement their programs as well as the YMCA’s own programs.”

Duffield Associates senior project manager Stephen Gorski presented the preliminary plans and said trails from Silver Lake Park will connect into the sidewalks on Cochran Street in front of the building.

Traffic congestion has been a concern from community members when large projects have been presented to town council. Gorski said that should be alleviated by the connector road that will be built for the Southern New Castle County Library, which is expected to open in 2021.

Gorski said there will be more than 400 parking spaces, which is 150 more than what would be required for the building’s size.

After the facility is finished by the end of 2022, Kelly said he hopes to add on to the YMCA in two additional phases as needed.