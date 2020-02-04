30-year-old Bryan Denegal, of Dover, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Dover man after he was allegedly spotted stealing from vehicles and fled from police.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, when troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Teal Court, in the Cedar Landing community of Ocean View, for a report of a theft in progress. A victim advised he witnessed 30-year-old Bryan Denegal enter his vehicle and remove items. The victim approached Denegal but he ran to his vehicle, a 2007 black Chevy Cobalt.

The Cobalt was observed driving westbound on Waterway Drive and a traffic stop was initiated. Denegal failed to stop fled at a high rate of speed, committing multiple traffic violations. On Island Drive, he drove into the front yard of a residence and almost struck a 53-year-old man who was outside. On Teal Court, he struck a concrete fence pole and then damaged the yard of a residence. On Marlington Road, he struck a mailbox. Once out of Cedar Landing and on Cedar Neck Road, he headed south at high speed until he lost control and hit both a telephone pole and a tree. Denegal was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Upon contact with Denegal, the trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Denegal was transported to Beebe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A search of Denegal’s vehicle was conducted and multiple stolen items from vehicles in the area were recovered.

Upon Denegal’s release from the hospital, he will be charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree reckless endangering, disregarding a police officer signal, four counts of theft, four counts of leaving the scene of a property collision, criminal mischief, DUI and other traffic offenses.