Police seeking information

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting near Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, when first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of Garden Circle, in the County Seat Gardens community, for an unknown medical emergency. EMS located a 39-year-old female in an orange Toyota Tacoma suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and later transferred to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

Troopers inspected the Tacoma and found that the front passenger window had sustained damage consistent with a gunshot. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Wideman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.