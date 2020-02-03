49-year-old Lorne "Bob" Adams to be sentenced in May

A Seaford man pleaded guilty to omitting about $165,000 in income from his tax returns. In total, Adams agreed to make restitution to the Internal Revenue Service totaling $112,628.

According to court documents, 49-year-old Lorne “Bob” Adams filed a false 2015 Federal income tax return when he failed to include about $165,000 in income. In his plea agreement, Adams admitted to outstanding tax liabilities for 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Adams pleaded guilty to the charge of making false statements on a tax return and faces a maximum of three years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 29. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

“Lorne Adams’ failure to report all of his income is a felony offense that carries severe consequences,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Guy Ficco. “As we approach the beginning of tax filing season, would-be tax cheats are reminded that engaging in similar criminal behavior could result in a prison sentence.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley F. Wolf is prosecuting the case and U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews accepted the plea.