The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 103 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, will host Master Gardeners Robin Herman and Kathy Burtman for a talk on native bees and the role they play in the local landscape from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 21.

Herman and Burtman will speak about the more than 400 native bees found in Maryland and Delaware and why they are so important. Native bees are not to be confused with honey bees, which aren’t native to the U.S.

Attendees will also learn how to encourage bees’ presence in the garden, and will complete a native bee house to add to their own landscape. All materials and supplies will be furnished, but registration is required as space is limited.

The Master Gardeners support the University of Maryland Extension mission and promote a healthier world through environmental stewardship.

Admission is free; a $5 donation is encouraged to cover the cost of materials.

The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester is also home to the Dorchester County Historical Society.

For registration and more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.