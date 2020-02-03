23-year-old Brian W. Holben, of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man on multiple charges involving weapons and drugs.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Beebe and Woodyard Roads, in Harrington, for a maroon Ford F-150 blocking the roadway. They found 23-year-old Brian W. Holben in the driver’s seat, confused and disoriented. A DUI investigation ensued.

Holben’s license was suspended and he was a person prohibited from possessing a weapon or ammunition. In addition, the truck was unregistered and the registration had been altered. Holben was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle found a Remington 870 12G shotgun, ammunition, about 11 grams of marijuana, 10.19 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Holben was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm within 10 years of prior felony conviction, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a destructive weapon, DUI, altering or falsifying a registration card, possession of marijuana and various traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,700 secured bond.