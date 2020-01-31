A window was shattered the night of Jan. 29, police said.

The Dover Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating a shooting that damaged a home in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue Jan. 29.

Officers responded to the home at 10:22 p.m. after being notified that a window to the home was shattered. Police determined the home was struck by a single round, and they located one shell casing in the road in front of the home. Three people were inside at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.