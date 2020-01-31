Historical-Cultural Affairs seeks next-of-kin for human remains in North Murderkill Hundred cemetery.

Unmarked human skeletal remains have been found on the east side of Route 208/Mahan Corner Road, about one mile north of Route 10 in Kent County, between Cow Marsh Creek and Still Road, in a small cemetery.

Research suggests individuals were interred between 1807 and 1948. Owners of the land during this period include: the John Jump family (1807-1815); Joel Clements and family (1815-1878); the Peter Cooper family (1878-1885); and Edward J. Carter and family (1887-1948).

Anyone who believes they may be next-of-kin or has evidence of relatives buried here should contact the Director, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs no later than February 15.

A resident reported human remains were eroding from the bank of the drainage ditch along Mahan Corner Road in 1996. Investigation by the Delaware State Historic Preservation Office and Delaware Department of Transportation led to removal and analysis of the disturbed human remains and identification of a small cemetery.

The Mahan Corner Cemetery contained eighteen (18) individual graves, eleven of which remain undisturbed.

The appearance of the undisturbed burials is interpreted as four (4) burials are children, two (2) are young adults, and five (5) are adults. Remains of at least seven additional individuals were recovered through archaeological excavations. Skeletal analysis of these remains suggests they relate to five (5) adult males of European descent (two were approximately 25-35 years old and one approximately 35-40), one (1) adult female of European descent approximately 30-35 years old, and one (1) indeterminate adult.