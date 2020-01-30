Can you ID Hardscrabble thief?

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

Troopers responded to a residence in the 29000 block of Koi Pond Road, in the Hardscrabble area of Georgetown, for a report of a burglary on Friday, Jan. 23. The homeowners advised they had been away on vacation since Dec. 23. When they returned to their residence, they found that it had been broken into and ransacked. Numerous collectible coins, jewelry and firearms were missing.

It was learned that 27-year-old Jaydeem S. Maddox, of Georgetown, and a second, unknown male suspect had pawned several of the stolen items.

Troopers have been unable to locate Maddox, who has active warrants for felony theft, second-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, felony selling stolen property, second-degree conspiracy, falsifying business records and criminal mischief.

Anyone that has information on Maddox's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 Corporal D. Hickman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.