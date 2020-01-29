On Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold, the suspect allegedly needed to switch from the right lane to the left lane and pointed a gun at the driver in the left lane.

Delaware State Police charged a Felton man with pointing a gun at another driver near Cheswold Jan. 28.

At 11:30 a.m., police received a report of a road rage incident on Route 13 near Garrisons Lake, between Cheswold and Smyrna.

A 25-year-old woman said while she was driving south on Route 13 in the left lane, she saw a Ford Escape attempting to switch into her lane. Due to traffic, the woman was unable to move out of the way which seemed to aggravate the man.

She said when she looked at the driver, he displayed his middle finger.

Then he displayed what appeared to be a black handgun in his left hand and pointed it at her.

The woman was able to make a U-turn and drive away.

No one was injured.

Troopers investigated and identified the driver of the Ford Escape as William E. Draper Jr., 22, of Felton.

Police found Draper in the parking lot of Royal Farms on Route 13 at Route 42 in Cheswold and saw a loaded black Glock 22 semi-automatic handgun on the dashboard of his vehicle.

Draper was taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing, police said.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $6,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.