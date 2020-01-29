Dover police arrested the man early Jan. 29.

A 60-year-old man was charged with DUI and firearms offenses following a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. Jan. 29. An officer stopped driver Craig Banks for a traffic violation while traveling southbound on Saulsbury Road in the area of Forrest Avenue.

Police determined he was under the influence of alcohol and found a .32 caliber handgun in his possession during the DUI investigation.

Banks was prohibited from having a firearm due to his intoxication and previous criminal offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,350 secured bond for driving under the influence, carry concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, possession of firearm while under the influence and seven traffic offenses.