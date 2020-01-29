Dover police searched a home on Nob Hill Road Jan. 28.

The Dover Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Nob Hill Road, near Target, Jan. 28. at 9:25 p.m.

Officers took Shyder Davis, 27, into custody as he was leaving the home. During the search, officers found 1,301 bags of heroin, 22.9 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Merrick Wright, 28, was taken into custody and found in possession of eight doses of MDMA (ecstasy) and had multiple capias' for his arrests.

Krysta Johnson, 24, was issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana and released.

Davis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $97,100 cash bond for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of felony, three counts of possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Wright was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a violation of probation and charged with possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia.